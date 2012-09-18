National Religious Broadcasters Promote New Media Speech Charter

Concerned that social media companies are unduly inhibiting

legal speech, the National Religious Broadcasters have proposed a Free Speech

Charter for the Internet that proposes that new media companies like Google and

Apple and Facebook confine their content restrictions to traditionally

unprotected speech: obscenity (and indecency), fraud, incitement to violence

and unlawful conduct.

"The free speech liberty of citizens who use the Internet

is nearing a crisis point," says the charter. "New media companies

who function as 'gatekeepers' to their Web platforms and devices...have

consistently censored on their sites the speech of Christians and others when

they communicate on issues of widespread public concern."

At a press conference to announce the charter last week, NRB

President Dr. Frank Wright said that private enterprise is "now becoming

an engine of constraining speech." Wright said the group was not looking

to boycott anyone. Instead, he said, "the free marketplace of ideas will

always serve a free republic best."

He said the charter was a framework for how to deal with

speech issues in the digital age.

NRB has consistently expressed concerns about the

suppression of speech in opposition to gay marriage or abortion as hate speech.

But while NRB said the government is sometimes guilty of trying

to overregulate speech, it does not include indecency regs in that definition.

The charter recommends Internet companies be free to impose the equivalent of

broadcast indecency regs for content accessible to minors.

In September 2011, NRBsaid it needed to have a dialogue with new media companies about the

potential for censorship of religious speech, but Wright said that hasn't

happened and the situation has not improved.