National Press Club Honors Kornheiser, Wilbon

The National Press Club has named Tony Kornheiser and Michael Wilbon to receive the 2017 Fourth Estate Award, the club's highest honor.

The pair are veteran sports journalists and hosts of ESPN's Pardon the Interruption.

The award, which is for significant contributions to journalism, will be given out at a dinnerOct. 4in Washington, D.C.

Both spent the majority of their print careers at The Washington Post. Kornheiser hosted a radio show on WTEM that was syndicated by ESPN Radio, and Wilbon is a studio analyst for ABC and ESPN.

Kornheiser also had a stint in theMonday Night Football anchor booth.