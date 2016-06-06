National Portrait Gallery: Ali Portraits Available for Coverage

Attention media outlets, the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C. is making some images of Muhammad Ali available for photographing, as well as the visitors to the museum viewing the special tribute to the late boxing great and social activist.

Starting at 11:30 a.m. June 6, photographers can photograph a 1970 image by Yousuf Karsh which has been installed in the museum's In Memoriam space.

In addition, the gallery has 14 more images of Ali on display.

The museum called Ali "a citizen of the world," who "involv[ed] himself in global social and humanitarian causes that showed a commitment and compassion that made him a uniquely historic figure."

Ali, who had suffered from Parkinson's disease, died June 4.