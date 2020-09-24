National Geographic to Air 'City So Real' Documentary Series Commercial-Free
Five-hour event to air Oct. 29
National Geographic will air the five-part documentary series City So Real commercial-free on Oct. 29, the network said Thursday.
The series, from filmmakers Steve James and Zak Piper, focuses on Chicago, offering a complex portrait of the city set against the backdrop of the 2019 mayoral election, said the network.
During the unprecedented telecast, National Geographic will offer PSAs encouraging viewers to vote in the upcoming election as part of a new partnership with the I am a voter organization.
National Geographic is also launching an educational campaign, which will provide City So Real to classrooms across the country through virtual screenings to help further the dialog, voter resources and a voter guide to highlight the importance of local elections.
