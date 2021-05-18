National Geographic Offers Video Trailer for 'The Hot Zone: Anthrax'

National Geographic Tuesday released a first look trailer for its upcoming series The Hot Zone: Anthrax, set to debut Nov. 28.

The follow-up to Nat Geo's 2019 limited series The Hot Zone -- the network's most watched scripted series ever -- The Hot Zone: Anthrax follows the 2001 wave of deadly anthrax letters mailed to journalists and politicians.

The six-episode series stars Daniel Dae Kim as FBI Special Agent Matthew Ryker, who sets out to track down the killer while finding himself ensnared in an unstable web of psychological warfare, said network officials. Tony Goldwyn also stars in the limited series.