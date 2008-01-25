Trending

National Geographic Channel Looking Inside the Vietnam War

By

National Geographic Channel ordered three-hour special Inside the Vietnam War.

The special, from the same producers as Inside 9/11, will take an exhaustive look at the origins, strategies and legacy of the war.

The film will use interviews with more than 50 veterans, weaved with archival audio and video footage and photos.

Inside the Vietnam War will premiere Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. on NGC and NGC HD.