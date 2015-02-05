National Association of Manufacturers Slams Title II

In a speech to the Detroit Economic Club Thursday (Feb. 5), Jay Timmons, president of the National Association of Manufacturers, took aim at Federal Communications Commission chairman Tom Wheeler's Title II net-neutrality rule proposal.

Timmons had some issues with the Obama administration's regulatory policies in general – on health care, immigration and the Keystone pipeline – but used the just-proposed open Internet rules as an example of regulations that hurt small businesses "more than anyone."

"The administration’s proposal to impose an 80-year-old regulation on an open and free Internet will chill innovation in manufacturing and disincentivize investment in our broadband infrastructure," Timmons said. "We all want faster connections; this would slow us down.”

