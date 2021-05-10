Nat Geo To Debut 'Rise Again: Tulsa and The Red Summer' Documentary in June

National Geographic has set a June 18 date for the premiere of its documentary film Rise Again: Tulsa and the Red Summer, the network said Monday.

The documentary focuses on the two-day Tulsa Massacre in 1921 that led to the murder of hundreds of Black people and left thousands homeless and displaced, said network executives.

The film, produced by Dawn Porter (Good Trouble: John Lewis), reveals insights into racial conflict incidents that erupted in the early 20th century. It also follows the decades-long effort by descendants and community members to find victims' bodies and unearth truths that have been suppressed for nearly a century.