NARUC Names New Telecommunications Committee Chair
The National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners
(NARUC) has named John Burke to chair its telecommunications committee
effective Jan. 17.
Burke, a member of the Vermont Public Service Board, has
been a member of the committee for the past decade. He succeeds Ray Baum as
chair. Baum was named last week to be senior policy adviser to the HouseCommunications Subcommittee headed by Greg Walden (R-Ore.).
The telecommunications committee works with the FCC and
other agencies on issues like universal service reform, broadband deployment,
and consumer protection.
