NARUC Names New Telecommunications Committee Chair

The National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners

(NARUC) has named John Burke to chair its telecommunications committee

effective Jan. 17.

Burke, a member of the Vermont Public Service Board, has

been a member of the committee for the past decade. He succeeds Ray Baum as

chair. Baum was named last week to be senior policy adviser to the HouseCommunications Subcommittee headed by Greg Walden (R-Ore.).

The telecommunications committee works with the FCC and

other agencies on issues like universal service reform, broadband deployment,

and consumer protection.