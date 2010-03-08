NARUC Asks For Clarification on Broadband Grant Tax Status

The nation's regulatory commissioners have asked the

Treasury Department to clarify that the government's broadband stimulus grants

are not taxable.

The National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners

says that the Recovery Act grants for smart grid energy projects have been held

up because nowhere in the act does it say whether the government billions are

taxable.

It argues that not to make them tax-deductible would be

counterproductive and work against the goal of simulating the economy.

There is the same confusion about the tax status of the $7.2

billion in broadband grants being handed out by the National Telecommunications

& Information Administration and the USDA's Rural Utilities Service.

In a letter to Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner, top NARUC

officials say the issue is critical and that grant recipients are worried. Even

tax experts aren't sure, and neither NTIA nor RUS can resolve the uncertainty,

they argue.

"Nothing in ARRA indicates that the RUS/NTIA broadband

(or smart grid) grants are taxable," wrote NARUC's President David Coen

and telecommunications committee chairman, Ray Baum. "If the Department of

Treasury and the IRS determine that ARRA grants are taxable, it will significantly

undermine Congressional intent. It could ultimately increase costs to utility

ratepayers NARUC's members are charged to protect. It most certainly will

curtail the scope of grant funded broadband infrastructure, mapping, and

adoption projects."

They said they want NTIA and RUS to get together with

Treasury and quickly clarify the tax status.

NTIA has already handed out over $1 billion in grants for

broadband deployment and adoption, focusing on the so-called middle mile

projects that get broadband to anchor institutions like schools, libraries and

community centers.

A spokeswoman for NTIA said that it had received several inquiries about the tax issue and would be posting further information on its broadbandusa.gov Website to provide further guidance to grantees.