Narrow Net Neutrality Bill In Works

According to sources familiar with the

process, the House Energy & Commerce Committee is hard at work on

compromise language for a targeted network neutrality bill that could be

introduced this week or next, though any action

before the midterm elections is highly unlikely.

The bill would clarify that the FCC can enforce its four network openness guidelines (http://hraunfoss.fcc.gov/edocs_public/attachmatch/FCC-05-151A1.pdf),

but it would have a two-year sunset and steer clear of the contentious

issues of managed services, nondiscrimination, and likely wireless

broadband.

The bill would essentially be giving

the FCC two years to adopt rules under clarified, but limited, Internet

access regulatory authority, though it would not mandate any action by

the FCC one way or the other.

Those guidelines are that consumers

are entitled to: 1) "access the lawful Internet content of their

choice"; 2) "run applications and use services of their choice, subject

to the needs of law enforcement"; 3) "connect their

choice of legal devices that do not harm the network"; and 4)

"competition among network providers, application and service providers,

and content providers."

The bill would also likely include a transparency principle, since there has been little pushback from industry on giving consumers more information about network management practices.

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski has

signaled that he would welcome a legislative compromise solution in which

Congress would explicitly weigh in with what regulatory power the FCC

has, including by hosting stakeholder talks about

language they could support.

In a rulemaking launched last fall, the FCC proposed codifying the four openness guidelines and adding the

transparency principle as well as a

nondiscrimination principle. But after a federal court threw out the Commission's sanction against Comcast for blocking BitTorrent

peer-to-peer file uploads, the Commission separately proposed

clarifying its ability to enforce those guidelines by reclassify

broadband access as a Title II service and a applying a handful of

relevant common carrier regs.

The bill is seen by its backers as a

way to resolve the uncertainty created by that decision, but without

extending the FCC's authority beyond the principle of disclosing more

information to customers.

Stakeholders including cable operators, phone companies and computer companies, have been meeting privately

to try to come up with narrow

legislative language that would head off the FCC's proposal to

reclassify. According to the FCC, those, and earlier negotiations at the

FCC, have produced "narrowed disagreement" on codifying the

four principles, as well as adding the transparency and

nondiscrimination principles, but that the issue of managed services and

applying openness principles to wireless broadband continue to be the

sticking points.

But a lobbyist favoring tougher

network neutrality protection who asked not to be identified said that

network operators had not narrowed their disagreement on a

nondiscrimination principle and that it was nowhere to be seen

in the compromise bill being worked on. "A law that doesn't say

anything about nondiscrimination," he said, "is like saying we'll have a

new criminal code, but it won't say anything about stealing." Network

operators would be happy to have a bill, so long

as its is toothless, he says.

It is unclear whether simply codifying

the four principles would be sufficient powers for some top Democrats,

and there would clearly be no cheering from network neutrality

advocates. Ed Markey (D-Mass.), former chair of the

Communications Subcommittee, for example, said that if a legislative

fix was not introduced this month, the FCC should proceed with Title II,

but also suggested that not dealing with the managed services issue

could create "discriminatory fast lanes" on the

Internet.

"This is a bona fide bipartisan

effort," said the lobbyist, "but the open Internet community is being

told: 'Take this, this is the best shot you'll ever have. You don't take

it when it is a losing proposition. You fight.'"