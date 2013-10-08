NAMIC: Industry Needs Greater Focus On Diversity

Cable executives say mixed results from recent industry diversity employment reports should energize the industry's efforts to improve its hiring and promotion of women and people of color.

Executives speaking Tuesday at a NAMIC and WICT joint Town Hall meeting at the NAMIC Conference said the survey results, which combine WICT's PAR (Pay Equity, Advancement Opportunities and Resources for Work/Life Integration) Initiative and NAMIC's AIM (Advancement Investment Measurement) employment survey, showed that the industry needs to remain committed to hiring and promoting women and people of color across all levels.

The overall percentage of women in the cable fell 5% over the last decade, but women increased their numbers within the executive and senior management levels, according to Gale Greenfield, principal for global HR consulting firm Mercer, which helped facilitate the surveys. While the number of people of color in the cable workforce increased by 5%, the group's representation in upper management levels dropped since NAMIC's last AIM report two years ago, she added.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.