Nadler Named Ranking Member on Judiciary

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.), the second most senior Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, has been tapped to succeed John Conyers (D-Mich.) as ranking member.

Nadler had been acting chair since Conyers stepped away from that post and eventually resigned amidst allegations of sexual misconduct and revelations he had settled a complaint against him while in office--he was the longest-serving current member of Congress.

Judiciary shares jurisdiction over communications issues with the Energy & Commerce Committee and delves into issues like copyright, retrans, shield laws, and cameras in the court, among others.

Third in the seniority line, Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.), had tossed her hat into the ring.



"NAB congratulates Rep. Nadler on his election as ranking Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee," said National Association of Broadcasters President Gordon Smith. "Having worked with Rep. Nadler on many issues over many years, we've always respected his intellect, commitment to public service and appreciation for the role of local broadcasting. We look forward to working with him and his staff in the coming months and years."

“The MPAA congratulates Ranking Member Jerry Nadler on his victory and commends the House Democratic Caucus for their wise selection of the next Democratic leader for the House Judiciary Committee," said Motion Picture Association of America President Charles Rivkin. "We look forward to working with Rep. Nadler to protect the rights of creators and promote a strong creative economy that supports 5.5 million American jobs.”

"We are happy to congratulate Rep. Jerry Nadler on his election to lead the U.S. House Judiciary Democrats. Over his entire career, Rep. Nadler has been a champion for artists," said the Content Creators Coalition. “Time and time again, he has taken on some of the most powerful special interests in Washington as he has fought to ensure working artists are paid fairly."