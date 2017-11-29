Nadler Named Acting Judiciary Ranking Member

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.), the next most senior Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, has been named acting ranking member in the absence of John Conyers (D-Mich.).



Conyers stepped away from the post as he challenges multiple allegations of sexual impropriety, which he denies Nadler has served in the House since 1992.



Nadler would be the logical successor to the ranking member post if Conyers has to step down, but third in the seniority line, Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.), has tossed her hat into the ring.



For now, Nadler will hold the acting post, which got a shout-out from Motion Picture Association of America CEO Charles Rivkin.



“Representative Nadler is well positioned to lead the Judiciary Committee Democrats," said Rivkin. "As the Acting Ranking Member, he is poised to play an instrumental role in protecting the rights of creators and a strong creative economy that supports 5.5 million American jobs.”



Judiciary has been looking into various copyright issues, including remaking the Copyright Office and undertaking a broad review of copyright laws.