Nadja Webb Gets Expanded Role at BET

BET said it named Nadja Webb as executive VP, programming business operations, expanding her role at the ViacomCBS unit.

Webb, previously executive VP, programming operations & business and legal affairs for BET, will lead BET’s scripted programming functions, including development, casting and current for BET and BET Plus. She will continue to oversee programming operations and business and legal affairs for all BET brands.

She also oversees the global Music Strategy team for the ViacomCBS cable channels.

Webb will report to BET president Scott Mills.

“BET commissions more Black scripted series than any other company – 14 in 2021 alone,” said Mills. “Aligning our extremely talented scripted creative executives with Nadja’s great business and operations acumen will allow us to continue to deliver the hit scripted series our audiences love across our platforms.”

Before joining BET, Webb had been with ViacomCBS--most recently as executive VP, deputy general counsel, programming operations, business & legal affairs--and its MTV Networks unit.

“I have had the privilege of partnering with BET’s scripted department for years, and have tremendous appreciation for their creativity, insights and talent relationships,” said Webb. “In this expanded role, I am extremely excited to bring my business and operations expertise to lead the extraordinary work this talented, creative team does.”