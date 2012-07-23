NAB's Smith: TV Station Value Is Tied to Retrans

National Association of Broadcasters president Gordon Smith

plans to tell his former Senate Commerce Committee colleagues that local TV has

"immense value," a value tied to their ability to negotiate "fair

value" for their signals via retransmission consent.

That is according to his written testimony for the

committee's Cable Act at 20 hearing July 24.

Smith says that broadcasting continues to be the "go to

choice for news, emergency service and entertainment."

He points out that while broadcast TV accounts or 35% of all

viewership, they only get 6.7% of carriage fees. He said that latter percentage

is projected for "slow growth."

He says the fact that the Cable Act is 20 years old does not

by itself justify change. "When some focus only on 1992, we should also

remember that for many years carriers refused to pay cash to local

broadcasters. The simple fact that the nature of the compensation for

retransmission consent has changed does not demonstrate a problem."

He says the laws are not ripe for a rewrite.

The hearing is expected to include discussion of S. 2008, a

sweeping deregulatory bill introduced by Sen. James DeMint (R-S.C.) and

House companion bill HR 3675 from Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.), that would scrap

both retrans must-carry and media ownership rules.

"In looking at S.2008, there are some provisions that

broadcast groups may look favorably upon and others that raise concerns and may

require more thoughtful consideration," said Smith in his testimony.

"Language that would eliminate carriage provisions like

retransmission consent and must-carry is a chief concern."

Smith suggests that suggestions it should go away provide

cable ops more reason not to negotiate retrans deals. "These suggestions

only fuel those carriers that would rather seek to change the law than engage

in meaningful negotiation."

The bills would also get rid of the compulsory license for

cable and satellite. Smith said he recognizes that the goal is to allow

broadcasters to negotiate directly for licensing of their programming, but

Smith said that programming is separate from the value of the broadcast signal,

and that many stations would not be able to undertake the "expensive and

cumbersome process of direct licensing."

He also took aim, indirectly, at the current battle between

broadcasters and Aereo and other over-the-top providers offering TV station

signals. "[B]roadcasters must continue to have the right to control the

distribution of their signals and to negotiate with broadband video service

providers seeking to retransmit such signals," he says. "If new

technologies are allowed to evade retransmission consent and exploit

broadcasters' signals without local stations' consent, the viability of those

stations -- and their ability to serve their local communities with high

quality programming -- will be lost."