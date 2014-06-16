NAB's Smith Re-Upped

National Association of Broadcasters president Gordon Smith has renewed his contract through Dec. 31, 2018, NAB board chair Charles Warfield said Monday.

The announcement comes the day before the board and members celebrate Service to America awards for stations' public service efforts.

Smith has been in the post since 2009. He is a former two-term Republican senator from Oregon and has been leading NAB's efforts to secure a fair incentive auction process.

"Gordon Smith has been tested under fire and proven himself to be a remarkable unifying voice for America's free and local radio and television stations," Warfield, senior advisor to YMF Media, said in a statement. "His integrity is unquestioned, and his determination to fight for broadcasters in the public policy arena is undiminished."

"We are enthusiastic about the leadership Gordon is providing, and the team he has put together," Dave Lougee, president of Gannett Broadcasting, told B&C Monday. "The NAB has never been in better hands."