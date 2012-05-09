NAB's Smith Pushes for Spectrum Inventory

NAB President Gordon Smith wants the new co-chairs of the

House Federal Spectrum Working Group to first get a handle on how the federal

government and private sector are using their spectrum before deciding how best

to free up spectrum for other uses.

He argues that without a "fulsome inventory and

complete accounting" of how spectrum is being deployed and used, the

government can't be certain that claims of a spectrum crisis are even valid.

That request comes in a letter to co-chairs Reps. Brett

Guthrie (R-Ky.) and Doris Matsui (D-Calif.).

It is those claims of crisis that have fueled the Obama

Administration push to free up 300 MHz of wireless spectrum over the next five years,

including reclaiming broadcast spectrum through incentive auctions.

NAB has long pushed for a full spectrum inventory as a

necessary preamble to any reconstitution of the spectrum band, and Smith pushed

the point in his letter, saying that before Congress moves to optimize use of

the "vast quantities" of spectrum under federal control, it should

look at how "all" users are optimizing their spectrum.

Smith says that given some reports that there has been

"significant warehousing and spectrum speculation," combined with

others suggesting that technology combined with timely build-outs by wireless

carriers could solve an "exaggerated" spectrum crisis, it is

incumbent on them to look first at who is using, or not using, their spectrum

today. "Reasoned policy decisions and thoughtful consideration of these

matters simply cannot be honestly and earnestly debated without the

facts," he writes.

Smith reiterated that broadcasters do not oppose giving up

their spectrum in exchange for a government payment, so long as they are free

not to give it up to, and continue to deliver free, local TV and innovative new

services like mobile DTV, to the millions still relying on over-the-air service

"without incurring expensive data charges imposed by wireless

carriers."

CTIA: The Wireless Association did not mince words in its response to the Smith letter.

"The flat-earthers at NAB are at it again, denying the existence of a spectrum crunch that experts across the developed world recognize as the most serious challenge facing the mobile industry," said Jot Carpenter, VP, government affairs. "While the NAB is committed to its ‘deny and delay' strategy, the mobile industry is working to deploy the most efficient technologies available, building new infrastructure at a record pace, and engage with policymakers - including the members of the Spectrum Working Group - to identify and move to market spectrum that can help the U.S. maintain and extend our world leadership in wireless broadband."