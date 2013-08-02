NAB's Smith Praises Rush's Mic Protection Bill

The National Association of Broadcasters is backing a bill

that would help protect wireless microphones in an FCC-repacked spectrum world.

Rep. Bobby Rush (D-Ill.) has introduced the Wireless

Microphone Users Interference Protection Act of 2013, which would create two

"safe haven" channels for wireless mics and otherwise attempt to

shield them from interference.

HR

2911 would require that wireless mics have access to the TV band databases

the FCC created to try and ensure that unlicensed wireless devices operating in

the so-called "white spaces" in broadcast spectrum do not interfere with

licensed services, like TV stations.

"Stations use microphones to support newsgathering

activities and to perform numerous critical internal operations," NAB president

Gordon Smith wrote in

a letter to Rush this week, a copy of which was supplied by NAB.

"Without safe haven protections for these operations, broadcasters may not

be able to provide on-the-scene coverage of breaking news, emergency

information and political events..." He also said available spectrum is likely

to become more congested in the future.

That is because the FCC is repacking broadcast TV stations,

wireless broadband operators, unlicensed wireless users and users, licensed

wireless mic users, and others into the TV broadcast band following the

broadcast incentive auctions.

Wireless mics are also integral to NFL game coverage,

Broadway shows, and other live events.

Smith called Rush's bill an important step

toward trying to safeguard licensed mic use.