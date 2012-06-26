NAB's Smith: FCC Should Limit Station Moves in Repacking

National Association of Broadcasters president Gordon Smith

has asked the FCC to limit the number of stations that will have to be repacked

after its spectrum auctions.

In a letter to FCC chairman Julius Genachowski, Smith said

that would limit viewer dislocation and ensure that stations that do move are

compensated in a timely fashion.

Smith also asked that the FCC give broadcasters "ample

time" to evaluate FCC auction and repacking plans. Smith's letter comes

the day after NAB exec Jane Mago made those arguments at an FCC repacking

workshop, and a day before Hearst TV President David Barrett will make a

similar pitch to Congress at a future of video hearing.

If "hold harmless" was the NAB rallying cry before

the auctions were approved, "transparency" is the new watchword as

the FCC comes up with a game plan for reclaiming and re-auctioning spectrum.

"It's clear that repacking has the potential to be

disruptive to viewers - whether as a temporary or permanent loss of

service," he writes. "Transparency will be paramount in protecting

the interests of viewers during this process. The free flow of information is

also critical to potential buyers and sellers of spectrum and is vital to the

ultimate success of the auction."

That is because for broadcasters to feel comfortable either

putting their spectrum up for auction, or keeping it for the digital future,

they need to know where they stand with the FCC, a point Barrett and Mago also

make.

Smith gave Congress a shout-out, saying that it had given

the FCC a "blueprint for success." That blueprint includes the

NAB-backed assurances that the reclamation will be possible and broadcasters

signal integrity and coverage will be preserved to the best of the FCC's

ability.

"By actively engaging TV broadcasters as partners in

this process," said Smith, "the FCC can achieve its goals of

acquiring more spectrum for wireless broadband while preserving spectrum

dedicated to free broadcast television for future generations."