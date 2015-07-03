NAB's Smith Chairs Free Speech Week Advisory Council

National Association of Broadcasters president Gordon Smith will chair the advisory council for the 2015 Free Speech Week (Oct. 19-25). He has been a member of the council since 2013.

“We are honored to have such a strong First Amendment advocate heading the FSW Advisory Council,” said Patrick Maines, president of the Media Institute, which oversees the annual celebration of speech.

Other members of the advisory council are Charles (“Chip”) Deale, executive director, National Press Photographers Association; Senator Chris Dodd, chairman, Motion Picture Association of America; George Freeman, executive director, Media Law Resource Center; Caroline Little, president, Newspaper Association of America; Walter B. McCormick, Jr., president, United States Telecom Association; and Michael Powell, president, National Cable & Telecommunications Association.