NAB's Smith: Broadcasters Must Seize Future or Concede It to Competitors

Complete Coverage:NAB Show 2013

TV's future lies in "our willingness to embrace new

platforms, and to go where our viewers want to go."

That is according to National Association of Broadcasters president

Gordon Smith, who addressed attendees at the opening session of the NAB's

annual trade show in Las Vegas. It may have been overcast and rainy outside,

but Smith saw sunshine in broadcasters' future. "As I look into your faces, I

am optimistic about the future that lies ahead for broadcasters," he said. But

that will require work and vision from the industry.

"We must seize the opportunities that new technology

platforms present to broadcasters, otherwise, we are essentially handing our

competitors the keys to our future," Smith said.

Where those viewers are going is top mobile platforms, and

broadcasters can provide mobility via mobile DTV without the congestion caused

by online streaming, he said.

Smith said that reliability is their trump card when it

comes to competing with wireless companies to deliver content to consumers.

"Our competitors in the wireless industry want to be part of the mobile TV

business... and they are investing a lot of money in this endeavor," he

said. "They are even branding their service mobile TV. But our competitors

will never have what we have -- the ability to deliver our high-quality content

reliably."

And that includes for viewers who want to stay put, he said,

suggesting that it was no wiser to put all ones eggs in any single basket than

it would be to assume a dance craze would last.

"Consumers want TV where and when they want it,"

he said, "but they also want it to be live and reliable when the game is

on or during times of emergency." He reminded his audience that their

audience could be fickle. "Jon Stewart once noted, 'You have to remember

one thing about the will of the people: it wasn't that long ago that we were

swept away by the Macarena.'

While not committing to pushing for a new TV transmission

standard, Smith suggested it was worth some serious tire-kicking. "It is

my opinion that television broadcasting should seriously consider the

challenges and opportunities of moving to a new standard, allowing stations the

flexibility they need to better serve their viewers, compete in a mobile world,

and find new revenue streams."

In February, Cunningham Broadcasting's WNUV-TV Baltimore got

permission from the FCC to conduct a six-month test of a

"next-generation" broadcast standard that the station argues could

help broadcasters be a player in the mobile, multiplatform and ultra-high

definition of the video future. That station is operated by under a Local

Marketing Agreement by Sinclair, which said other broadcasters would join in

the test.

Smith talked about preserving free speech and the press,

saying that it was the keystone for other freedoms. "Whether it's news

about a local election, providing critical information during a storm, or

uncovering government corruption, broadcasters around the world are united in

their mission to inform the public, no matter the cost," he said.

Smith stuck with broad themes and did not get

into the weeds of broadcasters' issues with the incentive auctions, arguably

the industry's most challenging Washington issue. But he did say that,

generally, NAB has "led the charge on Capitol Hill and at the Federal

Communications Commission," arguing it has stopped harmful legislation and

shaped legislation to advance and protect broadcasting. He did not specify, but

the latter includes broadcasters shaping of the incentive auction legislation

to make sure it guaranteed the FCC would work to preserve the coverage area and

interference protections of broadcasters who do not participate.