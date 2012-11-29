NAB's Smith: Broadcasters Are Eager to Participate in Sandy Hearings

National Association of Broadcasters president Gordon Smith

told the FCC Wednesday that he was glad they were holding field hearings on

communications challenges during emergencies and pointed out that local radio

and TV were a "remarkably resilient lifeline" during Superstorm

Sandy.

The FCC announcedthe hearings last week, prompted in part by its own accounting that some

25% of cell sites in 10 states were knocked out for some period of time during

the storm that battered the East Coast, and likely in part by some pressurefrom the Hill on both the House and Senateside. In particular, Senator Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) asked the FCC to come

up with a new emergency response plan.

Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel was also vocal about the

need for the FCC to gauge the resiliency of networks.

That same FCC accounting found that, by contrast, almost no

broadcast facilities were off the air.

"In many cities and for millions of people in Sandy's

path, broadcasters were the only source of information during those difficult

days," said Smith in a letter to FCC chairman Julius Genachowski.

Smith said broadcasters want to be a part of the hearings

and offered to identify potential participants.