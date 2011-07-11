NAB's Gordon Smith to Testify at Spectrum Hearing

The House Communications Subcommittee has scheduled yet

another hearing on spectrum and public safety, this one for bright and early

(8:30 a.m.) Friday morning, July 15, to make sure the hearing can be completed before scheduled votes. National Association of Broadcasters President Gordon Smith will be testifying.

The Senate Commerce Committee has approved a version of

incentive auction bill that is awaiting floor time for a full senate vote, but

Communications Subcommittee Chairman Greg Walden (R-Ore.) is working

on his own version of the bill. A draft bill will be discussed at the hearing, according to a spokesperson for the parent Energy & Commerce Committee.

Walden's subcommittee has held a series of hearings on

the issue, which includes authorizing the FCC to compensate broadcasters for

giving up spectrum for re-auction for wireless broadband and using some of the

auction proceeds for an interoperable emergency broadband communications

network.

No witnesses have been announced, but a source confirms Smith will be weighing in.

Broadcasters have said they don't oppose incentive

auctions so long as they are voluntary and don't compromise the future of

broadcasters who stay in the business by increasing interference to their

signals or reducing their ability to capitalize on new digital offerings like

mobile DTV and multicast channels.