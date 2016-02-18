NAB's Diane Goff Retiring

Payroll and accounts manager Diane Goff—the longest-serving employee at the National Association of Broadcasters in Washington and, as far as the association can determine, the longest-serving employee in the almost 100-year history of the organization—is retiring Feb. 29.

Goff has worked at NAB for 46 years, 10 months, and two weeks, starting in 1969 in an administrative capacity before soon being promoted to bookkeeper.

"Diane Goff is truly an inspiration," said NAB president and CEO Gordon Smith. "The NAB family salutes Diane for her dedication and years of service on behalf of America's local broadcasters. We wish her many years of happy retirement."