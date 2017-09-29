NAB's Alexander Shifting Gears

Marcellus Alexander, longtime executive VP of NAB Television, is giving up those duties as of Dec. 31, but will remain president of the NAB Education Foundation.



He will also be a senior advisor to the TV department and board through the end of 2018.



"For 14 years, NAB and television broadcasters across America have benefited from Marcellus's wise counsel and gracious leadership style," said NAB president and CEO Gordon Smith. "We are delighted that Marcellus will continue to serve full-time as NABEF President and part-time as a consultant to NAB Television."