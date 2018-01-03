NABEF Opens Window for Service to America Submissions

The National Association of Broadcasters Education Foundation (NABEF) is now accepting entries for its 20th Service to America Awards, which recognize community service by TV and radio stations.



Winners will be saluted at the annual Celebration of Service to America dinner in Washington June 12.



Submissions are in four categories: broadcast ownership group; large/major-market stations (DMAs 1-50); medium-market station (DMAs 51-100 for TV; 51 to 150 for radio); and small-market stations (101-210 for TV, 151-300 for radio).



Entries are due March 9.