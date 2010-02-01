NABEF Names Johnson & Johnson First Winner of Non-Broadcast Service to America Award
The
National Association of Broadcasters Education Foundation (NABEF) has named
Johnson & Johnson the first winner of a new, non-broadcast Service to
America Award.
The award
goes to a non-broadcast business that "exemplifies" a focus on
community service and corporate responsibility.
According
to NAB, the company supports more than 100 philanthropies. Accepting the award
at the June 14 awards ceremony in Washington
will be company chairman William Weldon.
