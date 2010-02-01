NABEF Names Johnson & Johnson First Winner of Non-Broadcast Service to America Award

The

National Association of Broadcasters Education Foundation (NABEF) has named

Johnson & Johnson the first winner of a new, non-broadcast Service to

America Award.

The award

goes to a non-broadcast business that "exemplifies" a focus on

community service and corporate responsibility.

According

to NAB, the company supports more than 100 philanthropies. Accepting the award

at the June 14 awards ceremony in Washington

will be company chairman William Weldon.