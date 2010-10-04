Trending

NABEF Honors Freedom of Speech PSA Winners

By

The National Association of Broadcasters Education
Foundation and the Broadcast Education Association gave a shout-out Monday to
the winners of their Freedom of Speech public service announcements.

There were six winners chosen out of more than 100
submissions. The challenge was to create a 30-second spot on what freedom of
speech meant to them. The contest was held in conjunction with National Freedom
of Speech Week (Oct. 18-24).

Winners in the TV category were Nathan Firn,
Emerson College, first place; Christopher Bryant, Murray State, second place;
and Danielle Johnson, University of Utah, third.

To check out the winners, go to NABEF.org.