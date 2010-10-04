NABEF Honors Freedom of Speech PSA Winners
The National Association of Broadcasters Education
Foundation and the Broadcast Education Association gave a shout-out Monday to
the winners of their Freedom of Speech public service announcements.
There were six winners chosen out of more than 100
submissions. The challenge was to create a 30-second spot on what freedom of
speech meant to them. The contest was held in conjunction with National Freedom
of Speech Week (Oct. 18-24).
Winners in the TV category were Nathan Firn,
Emerson College, first place; Christopher Bryant, Murray State, second place;
and Danielle Johnson, University of Utah, third.
To check out the winners, go to NABEF.org.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.