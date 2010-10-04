NABEF Honors Freedom of Speech PSA Winners

The National Association of Broadcasters Education

Foundation and the Broadcast Education Association gave a shout-out Monday to

the winners of their Freedom of Speech public service announcements.

There were six winners chosen out of more than 100

submissions. The challenge was to create a 30-second spot on what freedom of

speech meant to them. The contest was held in conjunction with National Freedom

of Speech Week (Oct. 18-24).

Winners in the TV category were Nathan Firn,

Emerson College, first place; Christopher Bryant, Murray State, second place;

and Danielle Johnson, University of Utah, third.

To check out the winners, go to NABEF.org.