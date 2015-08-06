NABEF Elects Larry Patrick Board Chair

The NAB Education Foundation has elected Larry Patrick chairman of its board of directors.

It has also elected four new members: Kevin Cuddihy, president, Univision Local Media; Julie Koehn, president, Lenawee Broadcasting Co.; Kevin Latek, senior VP, business affairs, Gray Television; and Deb Turner, VP of Television operations, E.W. Scripps Co.

NABEF is the National Association of Broadcasters' nonprofit arm advocating for community service, diversity and education including overseeing the annual Service To America awards for TV and radio station and corporate public service.

Among its educational outreach programs are the Broadcast Leadership Training Program, Media Sales Institute, and Leadership Development Institute.