NABEF Calls for Service to America Nominations

The National Association of Broadcasters Education Foundation (NABEF) is now accepting entries for the 2015 Celebration of Service to America Awards, which salute community service by broadcasters.

There are awards in five categories: community awards for radio and TV, which honor campaigns, projects or programs; service to children awards for radio and TV; and a TV award for the totality of a station's service.

Deadline for nominations is March 3.

The awards will be given out June 16 at the National Building Museum in Washington.