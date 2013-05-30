NAB/CEA Urge FCC to Create Spectrum Coordination Task Force

The incentive auctions continue to breed unusual alliances.

First there was the National Association of Broadcasters and wireless companies

teaming on a band plan, and now NAB and the Consumer Electronics Association,

which have battled over the relative value of spectrum in the hands of

broadcasters and those wireless companies, have joined to ask the FCC to create

a working group on international coordination.

The U.S. will have to coordinate the repacking of TV

stations after the auction with Canada and Mexico to avoid border interference

issues. Broadcasters have been pushing the commission to resolve those issues

before the auctions.

"We are pleased that the Commission has recently

reached out to Canada to begin this [coordination] process," they

wrote in a letter to acting FCC chair Mignon Clyburn. "We believe that

the Commission can go one step further, however, and immediately create a joint

working group consisting of public and private officials to expedite this

critical process."

They pointed out that commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel last

week suggested that "[w]e can bring in minds from the federal side, state

side, industry, and public to create a forum to identify issues [associated

with international coordination] -- and help solve them."

They urged the chairwoman to form the commission

and hold the first meeting this summer. Clyburn was not available for comment

at presstime.