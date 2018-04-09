NAB 2018: Noncoms Should Help Warn of Earthquakes

A news poll from America’s Public Television Stations finds that a vast majority of Americans want public TV to help provide early earthquake warnings.

The percentage is 93 for the whole country, and 96% for Californians on the front lines of possible earthquakes.

The poll, commissioned from Eagle Hill Consulting, also found that 88% wanted the government to invest in an early warning system (94% of Californians said so).

APTS and Eagle Hill are working with California's Office of Emergency Services an a project to develop a high=speed data delivery system for such early warnings in the state's most populated areas.

“Public television stations are proud to partner with local law enforcement and first responder agencies to use the power of public television to ensure all Americans are safe,” said APTS President Patrick Butler. “Emergency management agencies can use public television’s technology to communicate with one another and with the public during times of crisis."

The report is being released in conjunction with a panel on Leveraging Public Media Broadcast System for Public Safety at th NAB convention in Las Vegas.

The poll was conducted in March 2018 and included 1,005 interviews of U.S. adults (503 Californians).