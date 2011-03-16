NAB Wants FCC Data Suggesting No Fallow Spectrum

The National Association of Broadcasters wants to see the

data driving FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski's assertion in a speech

Wednesday that spectrum hoarding assertions are not true and that there are not

"vacant lots" of spectrum being sat on as a speculative play by cable

and satellite operators.

In a response to the speech, NAB

President Gordon Smith said in a statement smacking of Senatorial courtesy that

NAB "would respectfully ask for an

independent study to confirm Chairman Genachowski's assurances that

spectrum suitable for wireless broadband is not lying fallow, given recent

verbatim remarks to the contrary from current FCC licensees."

In a letter to legislators last month, Smith

asked Congress to investigate various reports that cable and satellite

companies were warehousing spectrum and had admitted it to Wall

street. Genachowski suggested that the fact that they had not yet built

out that spectrum did not mean they were hoarding--for example, they were not

in violation of the FCC's build-out timetable--and in any

event building out already-allocated spectrum would not solve the spectrum

crunch.

Smith did say he was "encouraged" by the

chairman's promise that spectrum reclamation will be voluntary, and

that broadcasters won't be forced into "inferior bands." The FCC

had suggested that broadcasters might be repacked in lower bandwidth to free

the upper UHF spectrum for wireless broadband, but the chairman said the FCC

was proposing making that entirely voluntary.

"We are hopeful that going forward, the FCC undertakes

a thoughtful process that in no way jeopardizes the digital promise that was

made to 43 million Americans who rely exclusively on hyper-local news,

entertainment, foreign language and religious programming offered by free and

local broadcasters," said Smith.

In his speech, the chairman gave a shout-out to

broadcaster's multiplatform future.

"Broadcasters continue to provide important and

valuable programming - and many are creatively bringing their programming to

multiple platforms," he said. "This started years ago with cable and

satellite, and continues as many broadcasters now seek to reach their audience

on wired and wireless broadband, as well as providing free over-the-air TV to

viewers who might otherwise lack access to broadcast programming. Broadcasters'

efforts to become multiplatform programming entities should be encouraged, and

we should work together to remove barriers to such efforts."

But he also said that spectrum policy had to change and that

even with more efficient use of current spectrum, some would have to be

reclaimed and incentive auctions to compensate private users for giving up that

spectrum was a must.

"NAB appreciates

Chairman Genachowski's acknowledgment that hundreds of broadcasters are

developing new and creative business models on multiple platforms to serve

millions of viewers," Smith said.