NAB: Walden Pledges to Work for Vibrant Post-Auction Broadcast Biz

Rep. Greg Walden, chair of the House Communications

Subcommittee, promised Monday to make sure the FCC treats broadcasters fairly

in the incentive auctions.

The Oregon Republican and former broadcaster was speaking to

the National Broadcasters Association convention in Las Vegas, where he talked

about the incentive auctions -- he was instrumental in the legislation that

established them -- the 2014 expiration of the Satellite Television Extension

and Localism Act (STELA) and FCC process reform, which he backed in the last

Congress.

"The decision by a full-power broadcaster to relinquish

spectrum is strictly voluntary," Walden said, "and the ability to

share spectrum through multicasting may allow stations to generate substantial

revenue by shedding only some spectrum while remaining on the air."

Walden said that the incentive auctions give broadcasters

who want to sell a new option, including investing the proceeds of the sale

into other stations. "I intend to ensure that the Commission properly

implements the provisions of the Act to preserve a vibrant post-auction

broadcast environment," he said.

He said that includes making sure the government mitigates

border interference, reimburses broadcasters for relocation, and that the FCC

does not give away spectrum after it collects it. Walden is concerned about the

FCC setting aside too much spectrum for unlicensed use, which will reduce the

amount that can be re-auctioned for licensed wireless.

Walden did not weigh in on broadcasters concerns about the

FCC's band plan for repacking stations with co-existing wireless licensees, but

he did cite broadcasters joint filing with wireless companies, who also have

concerns about the band plan. "I think you have many reasons to work

together to make this auction successful, as can be seen in your recent collaboration

regarding potential band plans," he said.

Walden raised retransmission consent reform, or at least its

discussion, as part of the reauthorization of STELA, which is the law that

allows satellite operators to deliver distant network signals into local

markets via a compulsory license. Broadcasters are not looking for a

wide-ranging discussion of attendant issues as part of that re-authorization,

but Walden suggested one might be coming, if not in STELA, then somewhere else.

"[R]ules surrounding regulation of broadcasters and satellite television

providers are some of the most arcane areas of law," he said.

"[A]s we go forward I am open to an examination of the

larger video marketplace and asking some difficult questions," he said.

"While I'm not yet convinced retransmission consent needs reforming, we

must begin a discussion on other issues in light of competition and the rise of

Internet video." He did not pin himself to a particular position.

"The central questions we should be asking are, first, can we better

ensure television viewers have access to the broadcast programming they want

while respecting the rights of stations that transmit it over the air, the

networks that create it, and the cable, satellite and broadband companies that

deliver it? And second, does doing so require more or less government

intervention?"

The FCC is currently seeking input on the definition of

multichannel video provider and whether those rights and responsibilities

should attack to over-the-top video.

Walden said the FCC was in need of reforming, saying lately

it had spent more time trying to expand its authority than working with

Congress to improve the process.

"It's not asking too much to have the FCC actually

codify a set of best practices and operate by them," he wrote, referring

to process reform legislation he and other Republicans backed in the last

Congress, including putting a shot clock on FCC decisions and applying a

cost-benefit analysis to new regs.

Walden did give FCC chairman Julius Genachowski

credit for publishing more specific rules texts, requiring more details in ex

parte submissions, and releasing orders sooner after adoption, he said there

was more that needed to be done and no guaranteed Genachowski's changes would

not be rolled back by the next chairman. Genachowski will be exiting in the next

few weeks.