NAB, Verizon Praise Rockefeller Spectrum Bill

As expected, Senate Commerce

Committee Chairman Jay Rockefeller (D-W.Va.) Tuesday reintroduced his bill

authorizing spectrum auctions that would compensate broadcasters for moving off

that spectrum and pay for the creation and maintenance of a national

interoperable public safety communications network.

Focusing on the need for better emergency communications,

Verizon gave its shout-out to the bill.

"This year marks the tenth anniversary of the events of

9/11, and as a nation we must work together to ensure that the year does not

end without addressing the significant communications challenges of the

public-safety community," said Peter Davidson, senior vice president,

federal government relations, in a statement. "Verizon applauds Chairman

Rockefeller for his leadership in addressing this challenge, and we look

forward to working with Congress to provide America's first responders with the

resources they need to ensure effective, reliable communications now and in the

future."

The news of the bill's re-introduction came on the same

day the FCC voted to establish a framework for the interoperable network,

whenever Congress allocates the money and the spectrum can be set aside for

that purpose.

Not surprisingly, the National Association of Broadcasters

focused on the bill's insistence that any FCC reclamation of spectrum for

broadband be truly voluntary. "NAB is grateful for the wise leadership of

Senator Rockefeller on an issue of critical importance to the millions of

viewers who rely on free and local television," said NAB President Gordon

Smith. "Broadcasters have no quarrel with incentive auctions that are

truly voluntary, and the new legislation provides sound direction for that

approach. We will work closely with Congress as it crafts spectrum legislation

that preserves the ability of local TV stations to serve our viewers."

According to Rockefeller's office, key provisions of the

bill would:

"Establish a framework for the deployment of a

nationwide, interoperable, wireless broadband network for public safety;



"Allocate 10 megahertz of spectrum, known as the "D-block," to public

safety;



"Direct the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to develop technical

and operational standards to ensure nationwide interoperability and build-out

(including in rural areas);



"Direct the FCC to establish standards that allow public safety officials,

when not using the network, to lease capacity on a secondary,

but preemptible basis to non-public safety entities, including other

governmental and commercial users; and



"Provide the FCC with incentive auction authority, which allows existing

spectrum licensees to voluntarily relinquish their airwaves in exchange for a

portion of the proceeds of the commercial auction of their spectrum... In

addition, the funds from these incentive auctions, in conjunction with funds

from the auction of other specified spectrum bands, and funds earned from

leasing the public safety network on a secondary basis, will be used to fund

the construction and maintenance of the nationwide, interoperable, wireless

broadband public safety network."