NAB Urges Stations to Promote National Month of [Vaccine] Action

The National Association of Broadcasters is urging its members to help promote the National Month of Action on COVID-19 vaccines beginning June 4.

NAB is a founding member of the COVID-19 Community Corps public education campaign.

The White House and HHS organized the Month of Action to try and meet the President's pledge of 70% of adults 18-plus (approximately 160 million) vaccinated by July 4. Vaccination rates have slowed in recent days.

Among the campaign's goals are is "easier and more equitable access to vaccinations" as well as encouraging incentive programs by businesses and employers.

While NAB says stations have already been on the front lines of vaccine education, it wants them to mobilize on June 4 to spotlight the importance of vaccines in returning to normal. Stations can direct viewers or listners to vaccine.gov.