Dems Press Big Tech on COVID-19 Disinformation

House Energy & Commerce Committee Democratic leadership is pressing Big Tech companies for answers to why they have not done more to prevent COVID-19 vaccine disinformation.

E&C Chairman Frank Pallone Jr. (D-N.J.) joined by the subcommittee chairs, wrote the CEOs of Facebook, Twitter and Google as they continued to investigate what they say was their "mishandling" of COVID-19 disinformation.

The letter follows reports that such disinformation has yet to be expunged from their platforms, as well as a March 25 hearing where those CEOs were pressed on the issue.

The legislators also want more info from the platforms by June 10, including identifying accounts controlled by major disinformation purveyors (the so-called Disinformation Dozen), a summary of enforcement action against any of those accounts, and more.

