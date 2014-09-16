NAB Updates Legal Guide

The National Association of Broadcasters has released a new version of its Legal Guide to Broadcast Law and Regulation, the first update in almost two decades.

The guide is the product of NAB's in-house legal department and outside attorneys. It includes TV and radio issues and a host of topics and how-to advice, according to NAB.

The goal is to "keep you current on changes in the law, significant court decisions, FCC rules, agency policies and applied solutions," which will likely be quite an update given that the last edition was issued in 1995.

The tome is available at nabstore.com for $199.99, or $185.00 for members.