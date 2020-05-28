NAB Unveils Service to America Finalists

The National Association of Broadcasters has announced the finalists in their 2020 Service to America awards and Gray TV is a lock for at least one win, and possibly more.



The awards, which are for outstanding community service by local broadcasters, were to have been handed out at a June 9 dinner in Washington but will now handed out via a prerecorded tribute that stations can air sometime in August.



Gray TV has the most nominees with six, including all three nominees in the small market TV category, hence the lock on at least one award.



To check out all the finalists, click here. The TV finalists are listed below:



Service to Community Award for Television – Large Market



Sinclair Broadcast Group’s KABB-TV, WOAI-TV San Antonio, Texas - “Show Me Your Bill”

Hubbard Broadcasting’s KOB-TV Albuquerque, N.M. - “Protecting Our Enchanting Environment”

Nexstar Media Group’s KXAN-TV Austin, Texas - “Save Our Students: Solutions for Wellness and Safety”

Nexstar Media Group’s WDAF-TV Kansas City, Mo. – “FOX4 Band of Angels”

Graham Media Group’s WKMG-TV Orlando, Fla. – “Driving Change: Florida’s Texting and Driving Law”



Service to Community Award for Television – Medium Market



Gray Television’s KWTX-TV Waco, Texas – “Food for Families”

TEGNA’s WBIR-TV Knoxville, Tenn. – “The Reality of Suicide”

Gray Television’s WNDU-TV South Bend, Ind. – “Never Again: Preventing Bus Stop Tragedies”

TEGNA’s WTOL-TV Toledo, Ohio – “11 Investigates: Guilty Without Proof”



Service to Community Award for Television – Small Market



Gray Television’s KVLY-TV Fargo, N.D. – “Homeless Kids Need Help”

Gray Television’s KWQC-TV Davenport, Iowa – “2019 Flood Relief”

Gray Television’s WJHG-TV Panama City, Fla. – “Remembering the Forgotten”