NAB: Unprecedented Backing for Coronavirus PSAs

The National Association of Broadcasters said it has had "unprecedented" support for its coronavirus PSA campaign.

It said that has translated to over $10 million in donated airtime since the initiative's launch March 12.

Related: NAB Show 2020 Won't Be Rescheduled

It said the PSAs have aired almost 36,000 times, plus locally produced PSAs by many TV and radio stations.

An NAB spokesperson said the spots are airing "morning, noon and night, drive time radio and prime time TV and local news."

Related: NAB Launches PSA Campaign

And they are not confined to TV stations. Even though a spot that aired Friday (March 20) said it was brought to the viewer by this station, it was actually airing on Fox News Channel during The Five.

The PSAs are part of a coronavirus coverage toolkit launched last week by NAB.