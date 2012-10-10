NAB Tells FCC to Leave Retrans Alone

The National Association of Broadcasters

weighed in Wednesday to correct what it called factual and legal inaccuracies

offered up by some multichannel video programming distributors in the FCC's

request for input on its next annual status of video competition report.

NAB says the retransmission consent regime is

working fine and increasing the quantity, quality and diversity of programming.

In

reply comments,

NAB said it would not be in the public interest

to get rid of the network nonduplication or syndicated exclusivity rules, or to

suspend them during retrans impasses. The FCC offered up that suspension as a

possible change to its enforcement of the rules, but has taken no action on

that proposal, now more than a year old.

NAB said that without those rules, which prevent

MVPDs from importing duplicative signals from distant markets, broadcasters

would lack the economic base to support local news and information, including

during emergencies.

"[L]imiting

broadcasters' ability to enter into and/or enforce exclusive contracts would

jeopardize stations' advertising revenues because the lack of program

exclusivity in a market makes television stations less attractive to

advertisers," said NAB. "Without

sufficient advertising revenue streams, local stations cannot afford to invest

in valued informational and entertainment programming. Both local stations and

their viewers would be severely harmed if MVPDs can undermine stations'

exclusivity rights by importing distant stations' signals."

Broadcasters

also took aim at MVPD suggestions that the FCC mandate interim carriage or

outside arbitration during retrans impasses, calling both illegal. "As the

FCC has previously concluded," said NAB, "the agency

does not have the authority to implement such changes to the system of

retransmission consent under applicable law."

Lastly,

NAB said that the FCC should not prevent retrans

negotiations involving more than one station. MVPDs have argued that

broadcasters are using joint negotiations to skirt FCC local ownership rules.

"The

fact that some broadcasters are engaged in joint negotiations can reduce

transaction costs and generate other efficiencies," said NAB. Besides, it said,

"broadcasters are frequently negotiating

with MVPDs that have significant national and regional footprints." NAB also says that joint

negotiations actually result in fewer impasses.