NAB Taps Leahy Staffer for Deputy General Counsel

There may be a Republican Congress and soon White House, but the National Association of Broadcasters has tapped a top Democratic Hill staffer to be deputy general counsel

NAB said Monday that it has hired Garrett Levin, former senior counsel to Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), ranking member of the Judiciary Committee, as deputy general counsel for intellectual property law and policy.

He will report to executive VP and general counsel Rick Kaplan.

Before joining Leahy's staff, he was an attorney with the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office. His resume also includes work at law firm Jenner & Block before the Copyright Royalty Board, which oversees blanket license rates and distributions to broadcast and cable operators.