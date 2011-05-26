NAB Taps Kevin Gage to beEVP and CTO
NAB has named Kevin Gage
to the newly created post of EVP and Chief Technology Officer.
Gage comes on board May 31.
He will head up NAB
technology efforts, including overseeing NAB's
interaction with various standard-setting organizations.
His resume includes Warner Bros., Warner Music Group and NBC
Universal.
NAB in March announced it
was folding associated spectrum lobby, the Association for Maximium Service
Television, into the organization as digital technology issues increasingly dovetailedwith its lobbying priorities,
like defending its spectrum turf.
"I firmly believe advances in technology will help
local broadcasters re-invent their business model and help create new revenue
streams and new ways to better serve listeners and viewers," Gage said in NAB's
announcement of his new gig."
