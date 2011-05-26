NAB Taps Kevin Gage to beEVP and CTO

NAB has named Kevin Gage

to the newly created post of EVP and Chief Technology Officer.

Gage comes on board May 31.

He will head up NAB

technology efforts, including overseeing NAB's

interaction with various standard-setting organizations.

His resume includes Warner Bros., Warner Music Group and NBC

Universal.

NAB in March announced it

was folding associated spectrum lobby, the Association for Maximium Service

Television, into the organization as digital technology issues increasingly dovetailedwith its lobbying priorities,

like defending its spectrum turf.

"I firmly believe advances in technology will help

local broadcasters re-invent their business model and help create new revenue

streams and new ways to better serve listeners and viewers," Gage said in NAB's

announcement of his new gig."