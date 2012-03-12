NAB Supports Extending Cable Carriage Mandate

Not surprisingly, the National Association of

Broadcasters (NAB) wants the FCC to retain its cable analog

carriage mandate for another three years. NAB also supports small

cable operators' bid to retain their waiver of the HD carriage mandate for

another three years.

"The

Viewability Rule has worked well to minimize the disruption of the digital

transition to cable subscribers with analog receivers," NAB said, "Since there

remain millions of analog receivers served by cable systems, the Commission

should extend the Viewability Rule to ensure compliance with the Communications

Act's command that must carry signals be provided to and viewable by all

subscribers to a cable system."

The

commission last month asked whether it should extend the mandate that cable

operators deliver all TV stations' digital signals in analog format to analog

customers or, alternatively, make sure all its customers have the equipment to

view a digital signal.

It

may be in the form of a question, but the FCC signaled in its rulemaking

proposal that it was pretty sure of the answer. "The available market

evidence seems to indicate that the viewability requirements remain important

to consumers."

NAB also proposed extending the HD exemption to

smaller cable operators. That is a waiver of the DTV-related viewability

mandate, a 1997 prohibition on material degradation of the broadcast signal

that requires cable operators to deliver broadcasters' HD signals in HD to all

their customers, whether or not they get cable channels in HD.

NAB says it also supports the FCC's proposal that

it modify the waiver so that it would not apply to any smaller cable system

that offers HD versions of other channels.