NAB, Starkey Hearing Foundation Provide Free Hearing Aids
The National Association of Broadcasters is teaming with the Starkey Hearing Foundation to provide
free hearing aids to kids in the Washington area.
Children will be fitted for the hearing aids at NAB headquarters in Washington Tuesday (Sept. 28).
Bill Austin, who created the foundation, in June received the NAB Education Foundation's Service to America award.
"NAB is
proud to partner with the Starkey Hearing Foundation," said NAB
President and CEO Gordon Smith announcing the parternship. "Broadcasters
have a long and storied legacy of serving communities
across America, and NAB is honored to open our doors to the children of
Washington, D.C. for this important event."
Since 2000, the Starkey Hearing Foundation has given out almost 500,000 hearing aids.
