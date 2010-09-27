NAB, Starkey Hearing Foundation Provide Free Hearing Aids

The National Association of Broadcasters is teaming with the Starkey Hearing Foundation to provide

free hearing aids to kids in the Washington area.



Children will be fitted for the hearing aids at NAB headquarters in Washington Tuesday (Sept. 28).



Bill Austin, who created the foundation, in June received the NAB Education Foundation's Service to America award.



"NAB is

proud to partner with the Starkey Hearing Foundation," said NAB

President and CEO Gordon Smith announcing the parternship. "Broadcasters

have a long and storied legacy of serving communities

across America, and NAB is honored to open our doors to the children of

Washington, D.C. for this important event."



Since 2000, the Starkey Hearing Foundation has given out almost 500,000 hearing aids.