NAB Spotlights Stations' Political Contributions

The National Association of Broadcasters' July issue of its

Licensed to Serve member newsletter

focuses on broadcaster political contributions -- not in dollars to candidates,

but contributions to the public through coverage of important political speech.

While top stations will have to start providing the FCC with

info on political ad dollars at the beginning of next month, NAB is focusing on

the political contributions broadcasters already make in the form of coverage

of campaigns.

NAB cites more than a dozen examples of broadcasters

sponsoring political debates, from the NBC News/Telemundo presidential partnership

to a Raycom station hosting a mayoral debate in Honolulu.

The newsletter is a way to showcase the kind of public

service commitment broadcasters argue cannot be measured by the amount of

bandwidth they occupy, a public interest standard that is not applied to the

wireless broadband players the FCC is promoting as the go-to data and video

delivery system of the future.