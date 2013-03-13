NAB Slams Wireless Call for BAS Spectrum

The National Association of Broadcasters is

not happy with the wireless industry's request that the FCC look to reclaim

some broadcast auxiliary services (BAS) band spectrum for

commercial reallocation, calling it a threat to public safety. That spectrum is

currently used for electronic newsgathering and is where they moved ENG when

they reallocated satellite spectrum.

ENG

spectrum was reclaimed and users repacked/moved from the 2 GHz band to a new

home between 2025 and 2110 as part of the relocation of mobile satellite

spectrum.

That

wireless request came in a letter from CTIA: The Wireless Association to the

FCC. CTIA points out that the FCC has until February 2015 to identify 15 MHz of

contiguous spectrum for reallocation and licensing for mobile broadband. That

would be a short-term spectrum injection compared to the spectrum being

reclaimed from broadcasters in the incentive auction. The National

Telecommunications & Information Administration is charged with coming up

with 15 MHz of government spectrum to reallocate, and CTIA says the BAS band is a natural

fit.

"CTIA

believes that the Commission should closely consider spectrum from the

Broadcast Auxiliary Service (BAS) as a most effective

candidate band," CTIA president Steve Largent wrote. "This spectrum

band is below 3 GHz, is contiguous and adjacent to current allocations, and

would allow pairing in a readily achievable fashion. CTIA is not aware of any

other spectrum bands as well-positioned as this band to meet all the key

principles for mobile broadband spectrum that could be paired with the specific

15 MHz identified by NTIA."

Broadcasters,

who had been allied with wireless companies in opposition to the FCC's

incentive auction band plan, weren't feeling the love Wednesday.

"If

CTIA's request were not such a serious threat to public safety, it would be

amusing," said National Association of Broadcasters spokesman Dennis

Wharton, recalling the heated rhetoric typical of the broadcasters vs. wireless

spectrum fights of old. "Every day, local TV stations use broadcast

auxiliary spectrum (BAS) to provide breaking

coverage of devastating storms, tornadoes, hurricanes and wildfires. If

Superstorm Sandy demonstrated anything, it is that broadcast television serves

as a lifeline in times of emergency, where cell phone/wireless architecture has

failed.

"Just

a few years after broadcasters returned 108 MHz and one-third of our BAS spectrum for wireless

purposes -- and just one day after comments were filed on incentive auctions to

repurpose more TV airwaves to wireless -- CTIA is demanding even more spectrum

from broadcasters. NAB will work with the

FCC to identify appropriate spectrum that meets the requirements of the statute

without jeopardizing the safety of the American public."