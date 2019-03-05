NAB Sets 2020 Show Dates

The 2019 NAB Show is still a month away but the National Association of Broadcasters is already planning the next one, and it will include an early floor show, as it were.

NAB said Tuesday (March 5) the 2020 show will be April 18--22, with exhibits opening a day earlier--Sunday, April 19--than the usual Monday opening. The 2019 show remains as is April 6-11 with exhibits opening Monday, April 8.

NAB said the Monday opening was in response to feedback from attendees and exhibitors.

“As the industry continues to undergo enormous change and disruption, we remain committed to evolving along with it to deliver the best value for exhibitors, attendees and partners,” said NAB EVP of conventions and business operations Chris Brown. “Shifting the dates provides professionals the opportunity to attend NAB Show outside of the busy work week, while aligning with our existing education programs.”