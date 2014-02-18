NAB Seeks Service to America Nominees

The National Association of Broadcasters Education Foundation (NABEF) said Tuesday that it is seeking entries for its Service to America awards, which will be handed out June 17 in Washington.

Entries are due March 4. There are three categories: Community Awards for Radio and Television, Children's Awards for Radio and Television, and the Television Award for a station's "totality of efforts and commitment to excellence in serving its community."

B&C has previously sponsored the awards ceremony.